Poll: Kentuckians overwhelmingly back higher tobacco taxes

A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
The damage left by the fire and the two promises to patrons from the owner.More >>
According to the arrest report, the outside temperature at the time was 15 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees.More >>
According to a spokesman for LMPD, the officer was off-duty when the cruiser was stolen from his home.More >>
Crystal Wedding Gown has been in business in St. Matthew's since May 2016, but it closed Monday without warning to any of its customers, leaving at least 10 soon-to-be brides with extra stress ahead of their big days.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
According to the arrest citation, a parent called the school and reported that a student had a handgun in class. Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested by Jeffersontown Police after being pulled out of class and patted down at approximately 12:45 p.m. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was found tucked in his right pant leg near his ankle, the report says.More >>
The bus hit an apartment building and ended up with a powerline on its roof.More >>
Fischer gave his 2018 state-of-the-city address during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Louisville meeting in Okolona.More >>
The survey, funded by anti-smoking groups, comes as state lawmakers are seeking additional revenue amid pension and budget woes.More >>
Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
