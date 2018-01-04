Experience the wide world of sports at Sports Fest this Weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Experience the wide world of sports at Sports Fest this Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Sports Commission presents Sports Fest, an event to promote healthy lifestyles for kids.
This unique, interactive sports festival is designed to get kids active and introduce them to a variety of sports.
Be ready to play with over 20 interactive sports experiences where children are encouraged to complete every station.
Try out Lacrosse, Pro Style Combine, Field Hockey, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis and more.
Participants will be given a lanyard and an official Sports Fest badge.
Complete all of the stations to receive your Master Sports Fest Wrist Band.
Sports Fest will also feature autograph sessions, showcases, clinics, giveaways in addition to interactive displays from the Indianapolis Colts, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Kentucky Science Center & More.

Sports Fest
Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing A
Saturday, January 6th 10am-6pm
Sunday, January 7th 11am-5pm
$10 for 6 and older / Under 5 FREE
Experiences included with Admission

Click here for a complete list of exhibitors.

    
