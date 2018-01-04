Shoplifters at JCPenney in Greenwood, Ind. escape after pepper-s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shoplifters at JCPenney in Greenwood, Ind. escape after pepper-spraying employee

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a group of shoplifters got away after they pepper sprayed an employee who was trying to stop them.

It was caught on surveillance video.

An employee at JCPenney in Greenwood, Indiana, saw three women putting clothes into a black bag. The alarm went off when one woman started walking toward the door.

Police say two of the thieves made it out and got away. A third was able to escape, but not before using her pepper spray on a 66-year-old employee, as well as another man who tried to stop them.

Police say a similar incident occurred at another store earlier in this month. They're still trying to figure out if the two incidents are connected.

