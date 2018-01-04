Hundreds of Hardin County students move to new Cecilia Valley El - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of Hardin County students move to new Cecilia Valley Elementary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new elementary school opens Thursday in Hardin County.

Cecilia Valley Elementary is a new $15.5 million state of the art school. It replaces the aging Howevalley Elementary school that was built in 1938. 

Thursday marked the first day of school for students after winter break.

Cecilia Valley is on East Main Street in Cecilia and will serve 300 students with room to grow to 600. The district plans to redraw its boundary lines. Eventually, some students from Burkhead and Lakewood Elementary schools will fill out the rest of the new Cecilia Valley campus.

Fifth grader Avery Smith was impressed. "It just has that new smell to it. It's like 'wow,' when you walk in because it's so big and it's so new and it's so pretty. Not like our old school."

The building gets technology upgrades like "interactive boards," which replaces "white boards" and "smart boards." Instead, each classroom comes with new "interactive boards." 

Other upgrades includes more security at the school's front entrance, And energy efficient features like a "clear story," which is lined with windows to conserve energy with extra natural light. 

It will eventually hold an open house for parents and the community.

