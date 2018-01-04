Mega Millions jackpot grows to $445 million for Friday night's d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $445 million for Friday night's drawing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The massive Mega Millions jackpot is growing again.  

Lottery officials raised Friday's jackpot to an estimated $445 million with a cash option amount of $277.6 million. 

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing for $361 million, so the jackpot climbs for Friday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70. The Mega Ball: 22.

If there is a winner, he or she could choose an annuity to receive 30 payments over 29 years or take a lump sum.

Experts suggest that players use the full range of numbers available and not limit their chances by playing just numbers such as birthdays, since months have no more than 31 days and Powerball numbers go up to 69.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.