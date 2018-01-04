Iguanas fall from Miami trees as cold weather hits Florida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iguanas fall from Miami trees as cold weather hits Florida

Photo credit: Frank Cerabino / Twitter Photo credit: Frank Cerabino / Twitter

MIAMI (AP) -- It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool.

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

They're not the only reptiles stunned by this week's cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

