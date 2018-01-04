LG&E to ask for installation of advanced meters for all customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E says it plans to ask for approval to install advanced meters for all customers.
The utility says the meters offer almost real-time energy-use information that customers can see online. The technology also helps LG&E see where outages are and respond more efficiently.
LG&E and Kentucky Utilities say it would cost about $350 million to implement the three-year project.
To expand the use of advanced meters, the utilities first have to get approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
