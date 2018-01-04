15 Kentucky Guardsmen prepare to say goodbye to family and friends before deploying to Middle East

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen Kentucky Guardsmen will soon say goodbye to wives, children and parents for 11 months in the Middle East.

Lt. Colby Davis is one of a team of engineers from the 613th engineer facility detachment heading overseas. Their job is to oversee construction and operations to make sure troops in all branches of the military have the proper lodging, hospitals and other facilities they need to do their jobs.

After Thursday's ceremonial goodbye, they'll ship out early Friday morning.

"Eleven years ago, I felt like I had a calling to serve a higher purpose, and I've been doing it so long now it would be weird to not be doing it," Davis said.

Whether it's the first deployment or one of many, the families share a strong bond that keeps them going: a sense of pride.

"I'm extremely proud this is his 23rd year in military," said Whitney Valentine, who's husband is deploying. "So proud he is serving his country and putting it first."

This is the only unit of it's type in Kentucky and one of only 14 in the U.S.

