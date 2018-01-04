JCPS opens new satellite office in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has a new satellite office on West St. Catherine Street in the basement of the California neighborhood community center, and Tuesday marked the opening day for families to find out what the satellite office has to offer.

JCPS said it gives parents and students another option to get services. Niara Snowden, an eighth grader at the Brown School, said the new satellite office is welcoming.

"As soon as we walked in, everybody opened their arms," Niara said. "It's kind of nice to see just by looking at their faces they're one big community."

Annie Haigler, the coordinator of the satellite office said it's about bringing services to a population that may not be able to travel to the Van Hoose Education Center.

"If you left from the west end, you probably got a two-hour bus ride, which probably made it impossible to do," Haigler said.

The office provides help with diversity, equity and poverty programs, as well as student assignment.

"If they have learning disabilities and need ECE services, we have people here who will do that for us," Haigler said.

Grants and JCPS money are also providing a STEM program, chess program and after-school mentoring. People can make an appointment or just walk in.

"I like playing basketball and also like science and engineering," Niara said. "If they can incorporate that in the center, I think that would be really great."

The office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

