RAW VIDEO | 5 things you should know as Louisville prepares for weekend of winter weather

How the Heisman Trophy winner says he came to the decision to go pro.More >>
How the Heisman Trophy winner says he came to the decision to go pro.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.More >>
Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>
LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.More >>
LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.More >>
The Major Crimes Unit is working to develop suspect info as well as what led to the shooting.More >>
The Major Crimes Unit is working to develop suspect info as well as what led to the shooting.More >>
The meaning of a "soft" lockdown, and how the threat was received by school officials.More >>
The meaning of a "soft" lockdown, and how the threat was received by school officials.More >>
Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.More >>
Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.More >>