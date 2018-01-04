RAW VIDEO | 5 things you should know as Louisville prepares for weekend of winter weather

RAW VIDEO | 5 things you should know as Louisville prepares for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is bracing for a winter blast over the weekend. 

City officials, including representatives from the Health Department, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire & Rescue held a joint news conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Other organizations taking part include Public Works, Metro Animal Services, Resilience and Community Services and Metro United Way 211.

The news conference covered the ways residents can best prepare and stay safe during extreme cold and winter weather.

Click on the video player with this story to watch the news conference.

The city offers these five suggestions to stay safe as severe cold approaches. According to a news release, those tips include:

  • Staying indoors, whenever possible.
  • Be extremely careful and vigilant when navigating slick walkways.
  • Stay dry. Get out of wet clothing as soon as possible to prevent the loss of body heat. 
  • Be on the lookout for signs of frostbite. According to the news release, these include, "loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose." Anyone exhibiting such symptoms should get medical help immediately.
  • Watch for signs of hypothermia. These include, "uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion." Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should be taken to a warm location, have their wet clothing removed, have the center of the body warmed first and receive warm, non-alcoholic beverages, if conscious. They should also seek help immediately.

The city reminds residents that Metro United Way's 211 information service is available around the clock. Residents can also text their zip code to 898211, or go online for more information.

