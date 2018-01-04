Doctors and police warn of danger cold temperatures pose for chi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Doctors and police warn of danger cold temperatures pose for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Doctors are warning people about the unique dangers of cold for young children during this cold snap for Kentuckiana.

University of Louisville pediatrician Dr. Heather Felton said children are more susceptible to cold temperatures based on their anatomy.

“Their bodies are smaller," Felton said. "Just the amount of skin that they have compared to the rest of their body, that ratio is higher for kids than for adults."

The two most common issues for kids are frostbite and hypothermia.

“When the wind chill with everything is below zero, probably limiting time outside time at all (is best),” Felton said.

And LMPD said not taking care of your children in the cold could land you in jail.

“It’s tough to give common sense advice because you don't want people to feel silly for what they're doing,” LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington said.

Police said Broquel King left her 4 -year-old, a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old in a car while she went into Walmart. According to the arrest report, customers who saw the children led officers to the vehicle, which did indeed contain the three children.

King was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

“If it's cold enough outside that you're not comfortable sitting in your car, why would you think your kids would be comfortable doing that?” Washington said.

It doesn’t take long for kids to begin having issues once they’re outside.

“If it's below zero with the wind chill and everything, it can happen in a couple of minutes,” Felton said. 

