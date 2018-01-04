Doctors and police warn of danger cold temperatures pose for children

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

Elizabethtown Independent Schools on hold until next week after sub-zero temps damage buildings

Elizabethtown Independent Schools on hold until next week after sub-zero temps damage buildings

Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.

Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.

LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.

LMPD warns against warming your car in the driveway

LMPD warns against warming your car in the driveway

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Doctors are warning people about the unique dangers of cold for young children during this cold snap for Kentuckiana.

University of Louisville pediatrician Dr. Heather Felton said children are more susceptible to cold temperatures based on their anatomy.

“Their bodies are smaller," Felton said. "Just the amount of skin that they have compared to the rest of their body, that ratio is higher for kids than for adults."

The two most common issues for kids are frostbite and hypothermia.

“When the wind chill with everything is below zero, probably limiting time outside time at all (is best),” Felton said.

And LMPD said not taking care of your children in the cold could land you in jail.

“It’s tough to give common sense advice because you don't want people to feel silly for what they're doing,” LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington said.

Police said Broquel King left her 4 -year-old, a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old in a car while she went into Walmart. According to the arrest report, customers who saw the children led officers to the vehicle, which did indeed contain the three children.

King was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

“If it's cold enough outside that you're not comfortable sitting in your car, why would you think your kids would be comfortable doing that?” Washington said.

It doesn’t take long for kids to begin having issues once they’re outside.

“If it's below zero with the wind chill and everything, it can happen in a couple of minutes,” Felton said.

Related Stories:

LMPD warns against warming your car in the driveway

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.