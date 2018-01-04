LMPD hoping to find missing man to question him in homicide case - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD hoping to find missing man to question him in homicide case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD detectives hope finding a missing man will lead to some answers in a homicide case.

Austin Gamez was last seen the day after Christmas in south Louisville. LMPD confirms a missing person report has been filed for him.

Detectives believe Gamez knew a homicide victim, Teressa McCoy, who was found dead last Wednesday in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts.

According to LMPD, she suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives believe Gamez knew McCoy somehow and would like to speak to him.

If have any information that could help find him or if you know anything about the murder case, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

