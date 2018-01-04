Man dies in police custody in Elizabethtown after complaining of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies in police custody in Elizabethtown after complaining of being cold

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Tuesday in police custody after complaining about being cold.

Elizabethtown Police responded to College Avenue after a caller said someone was attempting to break into the back door of a home. 

Officers found 37-year-old Charles Yankey there, and Kentucky State Police said he was only wearing light clothing, no shoes and appeared to be confused.

Officers took Yankey to their cruiser, where they said he wanted to sit in the back of the car, because he was cold. Shortly after doing so, KSP said he slumped over.

Officers then began CPR, but Yankey was pronounced dead at the hospital .

His body is now in Louisville for a medial exam.

