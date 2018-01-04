Kentucky State representative calls for review of universities' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State representative calls for review of universities' contracts with apparel companies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State representative is calling for a review of universities' contracts with sports companies.

Rep. Kelly Flood said it's times to increase oversight of multi-million dollar endorsements and sponsorships that public universities have with private companies. She filed legislation Thursday that would require boards of trustees to review sports-related contracts. 

“These contracts have grown exponentially, with some worth well over $10 million a year," Flood said in a news release. "The bill I am filing today simply calls for our boards of trustees to review these contracts before they’re signed, to make sure they protect the university’s good reputation and are financially viable.”

Flood said she began reviewing sponsorship contracts following news that the University of Louisville's relationship with Adidas was a focal point of a federal investigation.

