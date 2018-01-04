CRAWFORD | Louisville fights off Duke run, Durr injury, to win 17th straight, 66-60

It wasn't pretty, Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, but his No. 3-ranked Cardinals beat No. 17 Duke 66-60 Thursday night to improve to 17-0, and break a school record for consecutive wins.More >>
Louisville held on late for a 66-60 victory over No. 17 Duke for its school-record 17th straight victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has put together some dominant stretches in games this season. When No. 17-ranked Duke visits on Thursday, they'll try to sustain it for four quarters.More >>
Louisville basketball players said they responded to their loss at Kentucky with resolve. They beat Pittsburgh 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first game since the blowout loss in Lexington.More >>
It's unusual for a coach to talk trash to an opposing fan about an opponent's alleged NCAA misdeeds, but that's what happened with Louisville beating Pittsburgh Tuesday night. It likely was a preview of the road games ahead for the Cardinals, who won 77-51.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team blew off the effects of its 29-point blowout loss at Kentucky to pound Pittsburgh 77-51 Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett said he'll keep discussions he had with his players after their lopsided loss to Kentucky private, but that the team has had more intense practices leading up to Tuesday's ACC opener against Pittsburgh.More >>
Eric Crawford recounts the biggest stories he covered in 2017, and eight of his favorite stories.More >>
