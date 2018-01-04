Louisville Fire and Rescue officials warn of testing icy lakes a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Fire and Rescue officials warn of testing icy lakes and ponds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days of subfreezing temperatures have created a frozen covering on lakes and ponds, but don't be fooled.

Louisville Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Sal Melendez said just because we're in a deep freeze doesn't mean bodies of water are ready for humans.  

"You don't know how thick that ice is," Melendez said. "It may be just a thin layer of ice ... just enough to serve as a trap ... to put you in a bad situation."

In fact, he said Louisville firefighters got a rude awakening during ice rescue training like what emergency crews went through at the Standard Country Club on Wednesday.

"They were able to stand on it for a little bit, but next thing you know ... once they walked in 10 or 15 feet from the edge, the ice broke and they fell through," Melendez said.

You also need to think about your pets. Make sure you keep them on a leash if there's a lake or pond near where you're planning to take them for a walk.

"Your pet may run away (and) run off to that icy area," he said. "And you of course are going to want to rescue that pet. That's your pet, and you put yourself in harm's way by doing that."

Melendez also said you need to not only think about the danger you may be exposing yourself to but also the emergency personnel who may have to come save you.

"This is what we signed up for, and that's part of the job that we understand is going to come with it, but the risk is there nonetheless," he said.

Officials with Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation said they've it's told  staff to be on the lookout for people who might try to go out on ponds and lakes.
But they also said they strongly discourage people from going on them in the first place

