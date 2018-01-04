Drivers avoiding new roundabout in Fairdale has nearby business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Drivers avoiding new roundabout in Fairdale has nearby business owners concerned

FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

Employees at Kaelin's Custom Cycles said drivers are cutting through their parking spaces to avoid the traffic circle.  

“A few times, they’ve hit our sign and moved it and then they just end up causing damage to their car to avoid a two-minute roundabout,” said Savanah Kaelin, whose family owns the business.

The roundabout joins Fairdale, Mount Holly, Mitchell Hill and Manslick Roads. Employees at Kaelin's Custom Cycles put up a chain, but some drivers are still going through or driving around on the grass.

Fairdale Hardware owner Barry Phelps thinks some people are just used to the old route of turning onto Mitchell Hill Road.   

“I’ve been here for 28 years ,and they’ve been turning that way that long, so it’s going to take them awhile to get used to going a different way,” Phelps said.

Phelps said the roundabout is good for the area and his business.

“I had my doubts before it came in, but it seems like we don’t have any traffic jams anymore, so I believe it’s working really well,” Phelps said.

Kaelin agrees the area needed the roundabout despite the challenges it poses for the family business.

“It’s actually helped with Mitchell Hill going into Fairdale, because you would just sit there and wait for someone to let you out,” Kaelin said.

KYTC and Metro Public Works are looking into the issue for a possible solution, but those business owners in the area want better signage and a barricade installed.

