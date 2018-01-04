Drivers avoiding new roundabout in Fairdale has nearby business owners concerned

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

Elizabethtown Independent Schools on hold until next week after sub-zero temps damage buildings

Elizabethtown Independent Schools on hold until next week after sub-zero temps damage buildings

Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.

Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.

LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.

LMPD warns against warming your car in the driveway

LMPD warns against warming your car in the driveway

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.

Employees at Kaelin's Custom Cycles said drivers are cutting through their parking spaces to avoid the traffic circle.

“A few times, they’ve hit our sign and moved it and then they just end up causing damage to their car to avoid a two-minute roundabout,” said Savanah Kaelin, whose family owns the business.

The roundabout joins Fairdale, Mount Holly, Mitchell Hill and Manslick Roads. Employees at Kaelin's Custom Cycles put up a chain, but some drivers are still going through or driving around on the grass.

Fairdale Hardware owner Barry Phelps thinks some people are just used to the old route of turning onto Mitchell Hill Road.

“I’ve been here for 28 years ,and they’ve been turning that way that long, so it’s going to take them awhile to get used to going a different way,” Phelps said.

Phelps said the roundabout is good for the area and his business.

“I had my doubts before it came in, but it seems like we don’t have any traffic jams anymore, so I believe it’s working really well,” Phelps said.

Kaelin agrees the area needed the roundabout despite the challenges it poses for the family business.

“It’s actually helped with Mitchell Hill going into Fairdale, because you would just sit there and wait for someone to let you out,” Kaelin said.

KYTC and Metro Public Works are looking into the issue for a possible solution, but those business owners in the area want better signage and a barricade installed.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.