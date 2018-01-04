LEWIS | Bellarmine rallies to move to 12-0 on season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Bellarmine rallies to move to 12-0 on season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights rallied from their largest first half deficit of the season to knock off Maryville 70-63 at Knights Hall Thursday night and remain undefeated.

Bellarmine trailed by 15 in the first half before cutting the Saints lead to 35-26 at halftime.

The Knights took the lead with 10 minutes remaining on Ben Weyer’s only three points of the game to give Bellarmine a 50-48 lead.  

Junior forward Adam Eberhard led the Knights with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Maryville’s redshirt senior center Nolan Berry paced the Saints with 18 points.

The win was Bellarmine’s 51st consecutive victory at Knights Hall.

Bellarmine (12-0, 3-0 in GLVC) is on the road Saturday to take on William Jewell College (13-1, 3-1 in GLVC).

