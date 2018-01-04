Frigid temperatures make for extra preparation for local fire cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frigid temperatures make for extra preparation for local fire crews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the temperatures drop, local fire departments are working overtime.

For example. crews in Jeffersonville prep their trucks to make sure pipes don't freeze. Sgt. Justin Ames said its battling flames in extreme can actually be more difficult.

"Our jackets keep us warm. They do trap the heat in still, but also we get wet, we start sweating underneath," Ames said. "So what happens with sweat after you get cold? It makes you even colder."

So to take care of themselves and others, the department will take a trolley to scenes that has blankets, water and hand warmers for both firefighters and victims.

On the other side of the river, Louisville firefighters are also cold-weather ready. Trucks are stocked with extra clothes, extra salt and extra supplies for displaced fire victims.

"It's brutal," firefighter Jelen Greene said. "Because the hardest part is after the fire."

In case hydrants freeze, firefighters use torches to melt the ice. Louisville firefighters said they send an extra crew to scenes in case that happens.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.