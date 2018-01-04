Frigid temperatures make for extra preparation for local fire crews

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.

Louisville man accused of using stolen excavator truck to tear down T-Mobile door

The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.

Elizabethtown Independent Schools on hold until next week after sub-zero temps damage buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the temperatures drop, local fire departments are working overtime.

For example. crews in Jeffersonville prep their trucks to make sure pipes don't freeze. Sgt. Justin Ames said its battling flames in extreme can actually be more difficult.

"Our jackets keep us warm. They do trap the heat in still, but also we get wet, we start sweating underneath," Ames said. "So what happens with sweat after you get cold? It makes you even colder."

So to take care of themselves and others, the department will take a trolley to scenes that has blankets, water and hand warmers for both firefighters and victims.

On the other side of the river, Louisville firefighters are also cold-weather ready. Trucks are stocked with extra clothes, extra salt and extra supplies for displaced fire victims.

"It's brutal," firefighter Jelen Greene said. "Because the hardest part is after the fire."

In case hydrants freeze, firefighters use torches to melt the ice. Louisville firefighters said they send an extra crew to scenes in case that happens.

