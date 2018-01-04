Frigid temperatures make for extra preparation for local fire crews

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.More >>
LMPD said it's a better idea to suffer through a cold ride to work.More >>
Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.More >>
Some drivers are doing whatever they can to avoid a new roundabout in Fairdale.More >>
Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.More >>
Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.More >>
Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.More >>
Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale University, is the ringleader of a national coalition of mental health professionals who claim to be concerned about the president’s mental capacities.More >>
The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.More >>
The cleanup underway in three of the district's five schools damaged by burst pipes.More >>
Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.More >>
Police say 40-year-old James McGee was spotted on video driving a Bobcat mini-excavator that had been reported stolen.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>