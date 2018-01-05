LMPD investigating shooting of taxi cab driver near Newburg Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near a JCPS middle school.

Police were called to Carver Court around 5:50 a.m. Friday on a report that a cab driver was shot. Carver Court is near Newburg Middle School.

William Shelburn says he saw the shooting and heard the shots as he was getting in his car to go to work.

"The first one made me turn around," he said. "Then I seen the second one -- and there might have been a third one or something -- but it was, 'Pow! Pow! Pow!' and I was like, 'What in the world?'"

Shelburn says he saw two men shoot the cab driver and run away. He ran inside, called 911, and waited for help to arrive.

"It was like a lifetime, it was like a lifetime," he said. "That was the hardest part of everything: being on the phone with 911. It was like forever."

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells WDRB the victim was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound that appears to not be life-threatening.

The Major Crimes Unit is working to develop suspect info as well as what led to the shooting.

MetroSafe says officials at Newburg Middle School were made aware of the shooting but the school was not put on lock down.

