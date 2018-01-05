South Oldham Middle School on a 'soft' lockdown following threat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

South Oldham Middle School on a 'soft' lockdown following threat

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- South Oldham Middle School was on a "soft" lockdown Friday after a threat. 

Oldham County Schools spokeswoman Lori Farmer McDowell said there was a “vague” threat to the “See Something, Say Something” anonymous tip line. 

Police are investigating the incident, but students went about their normal day. 

"The kids are safe, and they're over there learning, and that's what it's supposed to be," said Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz, who declined to say exactly what triggered the "soft" lockdown because it's under investigation. "We want to make sure, once again, every day that we're in school, we want to make it a valuable day for our students."

A "soft" lockdown means outside doors are locked, visitors are screened more carefully and there are no outdoor activities like recess. 

There is no word on the nature of the threat.

