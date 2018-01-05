U of L quarterback Lamar Jackson to enter the 2018 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson says he will enter the 2018 NFL draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner tweeted his decision Friday morning:

For the past three years, the University of Louisville, as well of the city of Louisville, has embraced me as one of their own. My time in Louisville has produced some of the best memories of my life. I have had the pleasure of being in the presence of some of the best professors, coaches, advisers, training staff, athletes and fans, in the nation. With their help I have been able to grow not only as a Quarterback, but as a teammate, student, and most of all, as a man. After much discussion with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. I would like to think the University of Louisville, coach between now and the coaching staff, my teammates and the fans. It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation into play for the university. No matter what the future holds, one thing remains true #GoCards.