Muhammad Ali Center to close for a week before planned renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville is getting a fresh, modern makeover.

Major renovations start next week and include a complete redesign of the main lobby, store and group entrance.

The Ali Center opened 12 years ago this month, and it has hosted approximately 1.2 million visitors.

The much-needed upgrades will freshen up the public spaces and offer better functionality.  Visitors will still be able to get to most areas of the Center including exhibits and most private event spaces.

The center will be closed January 8th through the 14th to prepare for the renovations. The renovations will take about three months to finish.

