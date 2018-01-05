Applications being accepted for Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay 2018 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Warm weather seems far away, but Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are ready to start hiring for summer jobs.

The park is accepting applications for 1,400 jobs they need to fill for the 2018 season. Opportunities are open for a wide range of jobs including ride operators, food service, retail, games, aquatics, guest services, public safety, horticulture and warehouse.

Kentucky Kingdom lifeguards must be at least 16 years of age and ride operators must be at least 18. The park offers a limited number of positions for 15-year-old applicants.

Team members receive free admission to the park when not on duty, discounts on food and merchandise, and other opportunities for tickets and admission to regional theme parks.

Applications are being taken online at www.KentuckyKingdom.com

Kentucky Kingdom opens on weekends beginning April 29, 2018. Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay open daily on May 25, 2018.

