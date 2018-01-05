BOZICH | Lamar Jackson proved anything possible for Louisville football

Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>
Kentucky gained two spots while Louisville tumbled out of Rick Bozich's latest ballot in the AP college basketball poll after the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
Kentucky gained two spots while Louisville tumbled out of Rick Bozich's latest ballot in the AP college basketball poll after the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.More >>
After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.More >>
Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.More >>
Louisville settled for a string of perimeter shots. Kentucky attacked the rim with relentless intensity. The result was an overwhelming UK victory over U of L Friday.More >>
The computer formulas and the Las Vegas odds favor Kentucky in the Wildcats' basketball game against Louisville Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
The computer formulas and the Las Vegas odds favor Kentucky in the Wildcats' basketball game against Louisville Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>