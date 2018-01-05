Louisville man accused of robbing Shively business where he was employed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

According to an arrest report, the first robbery took place on Dec. 3. It happened at the Dollar General in Shively, at 2701 Dixie Highway, south of Millers Lane, where 18-year-old Christopher Campbell worked as a cashier.

Police say an unidentified suspect robbed the business, just before 8 p.m., while Campbell was working. According to the arrest report, video surveillance of the incident showed investigators what happened next. Police say Campbell handed the robber money from the cash registers, but not before taking and keeping $100 for himself.

The second alleged incident took place on Thursday, just after 9 p.m.,when police say Campbell was still working at the store as a cashier. While at the store, police say Campbell pointed a 9mm handgun at another employee and demanded business cash.

Shively Police arriving on the scene after the robber allegedly saw Campbell running away from the store. He was stopped, and found with the handgun, which was loaded, with the hammer pulled back and the safety off.

Campbell allegedly admitted to his involvement in both robberies.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. Campbell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.