Jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball increase again

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.More >>
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radioMore >>
The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.More >>
The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.More >>
A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.More >>
