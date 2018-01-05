Jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball increase again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball increase again

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball have increased again. 

Lottery officials announced that Friday night's Mega Million's drawing is for an estimated $450 million with a cash option amount of $281.2 million. 

Saturday's Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $570 million with a cash option of $358.5 million. 

It's almost too much to think about winning both monster jackpots, which would add up to $1.2 billion. In fact, Ronald Wasserstein, who runs the American Statistical Association, said the odds of the same person winning both jackpots is 88 quadrillion to one.

The chances of winning remain long, but if you want to be an optimist, the Powerball's odds are "only" 1-in-292,201,338. Mega Millions is 1-in-302,575,350. 

Unfortunately, the odds are much better that you'll die from a shark attack, which is about 1-in-3.5 million.

