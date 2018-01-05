Kitten rescued after freezing to Mercer County, Ky. dock - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kitten rescued after freezing to Mercer County, Ky. dock

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kitten stuck in the bitter cold is getting a new home thanks to a sheriff and concerned citizens.

Roy and Laurie Jasper say the kitten fell into the water near their Mercer County, Kentucky, home. That's just southwest of Lexington.

When it was able to get back on land, it froze to the dock.

Since they weren't able to get to the kitten, they called the sheriff, who was able to get the cat free.

That's when the Jaspers decided to take the kitten in and give him a new home.

"I think it's just wonderful that he dropped everything he did, to come down here and get one little old kitten," said Roy Jasper.

The Jaspers say they're naming the kitten Ernie, after the sheriff who saved him.

