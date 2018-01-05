FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person tells The Associated Press the investigation has gone on for several months. The Hill newspaper first reported it.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have urged the Justice Department to take another look at the matter.

Public corruption prosecutors in Washington expressed disinterest in working with the FBI on a Clinton Foundation-related investigation in 2016, saying they worried about the strength of the FBI's evidence.

A foundation spokesman denied wrongdoing and said it's been "subjected to politically motivated allegations."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.