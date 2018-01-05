After U of L scandal, a Kentucky lawmaker wants more scrutiny of university sports contracts

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

Louisville man accused of robbing Shively business where he was employed

Louisville man accused of robbing Shively business where he was employed

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The alleged pay-for-play scandal at the University of Louisville cost the athletics director and basketball coach their jobs and the school its reputation.

Now, Kentucky State Rep. Kelly Flood (D-Lexington) has filed a bill requiring more university scrutiny of sports contracts, like the controversial deal U of signed with Adidas deal.

“The school has a good reputation. I want to look out for it,” Flood said Friday. “I have been profoundly disappointed in the hit it took when I felt, this time, we could have done a bit more on our part to have protected ourselves."

Last August, then-athletics director Tom Jurich led the celebration of a new $160 million deal with Adidas. But it was later revealed the contract was never approved by the U of L athletics association or the board of trustees.

Both Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino would be fired after Adidas and U of L were implicated by the FBI in a plot to bribe the father of a prized recruit.

“There's lots of problems in the way these sports contracts are set up that can create a culture of corruption,” Flood said.

Flood said there's too much money in too few hands with too little oversight. And it is not just U of L. Her bill requires sports contracts by all the state's universities to be approved by their trustees.

Flood said she examined both U of L’s contract with Adidas and the University of Kentucky’s $47 million deal with Nike. She said both offer little protection to the universities if the companies violate NCAA rules.

“These corporate partnerships are growing exponentially, and it's time to make sure that the trustees stay on top of this new source of revenue,” Flood said.

Bill Stone, a former U of L trustee who currently sits on the athletics association board, offered a blunt assessment of the bill.

“Philosophically, the whole thing is a bad idea,” he said Friday.

Stone said Frankfort should butt out of university business.

“We do not need individual members of the legislature, in order to get a little publicity for themselves, instructing universities how to govern themselves,” Stone said.

Flood said her bill is all about inserting checks, balances and integrity into a landscape where universities are receiving fewer state funds and relying more on private dollars.

“This shooting it up and bringing it back down, to me, that's just how you tighten the net of support in protecting our public universities,” she said.

U of L spokesperson John Karman said university officials have not read the bill and could not comment.

Interim Athletics Director Vince Tyra said last fall there is nothing tainted about the Adidas deal, and it is still in place.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.