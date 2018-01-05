U of L students forced out of The Nine apartment complex after flooding

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cold temperatures forced some returning University of Louisville students out of their homes.

Busted pipes flooded more than a dozen apartments at The Nine complex off Floyd Street. As a result, about 70 students just back from Christmas break have learned they need a new place to stay.

Leaders say the amount of time needed for cleanup and repairs will depend on the individual apartment, with students out a few days, to a few weeks, based on the amount of damage.

In the meantime, arrangements are being made for them to stay elsewhere.

"We have some partners with our affiliate property at The Arch to offer spaces there that are open," said Justin Leibowitz, associate director of residential life at the University of Louisville. "We've also been communicative with the property that we have spaces on campus at U of L that we can house folks -- and all of that is at no charge. And then The Nine is also working with them depending on how many students are impacted -- if they need to acquire hotel spaces as well."

The Nine is a privately owned apartment complex built in partnership to house U of L students.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.