U of L students forced out of The Nine apartment complex after f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L students forced out of The Nine apartment complex after flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cold temperatures forced some returning University of Louisville students out of their homes.

Busted pipes flooded more than a dozen apartments at The Nine complex off Floyd Street. As a result, about 70 students just back from Christmas break have learned they need a new place to stay. 

Leaders say the amount of time needed for cleanup and repairs will depend on the individual apartment, with students out a few days, to a few weeks, based on the amount of damage.

In the meantime, arrangements are being made for them to stay elsewhere.

"We have some partners with our affiliate property at The Arch to offer spaces there that are open," said Justin Leibowitz, associate director of residential life at the University of Louisville. "We've also been communicative with the property that we have spaces on campus at U of L that we can house folks -- and all of that is at no charge. And then The Nine is also working with them depending on how many students are impacted -- if they need to acquire hotel spaces as well."

The Nine is a privately owned apartment complex built in partnership to house U of L students. 

