Trial delayed, moved to Hardin County for man accused of killing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trial delayed, moved to Hardin County for man accused of killing 7-year-old Kentucky girl

Posted: Updated:
Gabbi Doolin and the man charged with murdering her, Timothy Madden Gabbi Doolin and the man charged with murdering her, Timothy Madden
Timothy Madden in an exclusive interview with WDRB at the Barren County Jail after his arrest Friday, Nov. 20, 2015. Timothy Madden in an exclusive interview with WDRB at the Barren County Jail after his arrest Friday, Nov. 20, 2015.
Gabbi Doolin (Photo courtesy of WBKO) Gabbi Doolin (Photo courtesy of WBKO)

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old Kentucky girl and changed the venue.

Judge Janet Crocker ruled Friday that the trial for Timothy Madden will be held in Hardin County instead of Allen County, and that it won't begin on Feb. 26 as scheduled. Crocker set a hearing on Feb. 13 to discuss a new trial date.

Madden faces charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the November 2015 death of Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin. Doolin was found dead in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottville High School, where a youth football game involving her brother was taking place.

Madden's attorney, Travis Lock, had argued that pretrial publicity prevented Madden from receiving a fair trial in Allen County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

