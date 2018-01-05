Shepherdsville City Council meeting set for Monday to finish business after council members walked out last week

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The special meeting of the Shepherdsville City Council on Dec. 27 ended with a walkout by three council members.

Council members were at odds over the pay scale classification that set wages for various city jobs.

"I believe this is a distraction from this side over here," Mayor Curtis Hockenbury said. "I'm trying to get the community person hired here, and you all keep on, for some reason, throwing a monkey wrench in it."

Councilwoman Lisa Carter brought up wanting typos and spacing in the ordinance to be fixed.

"It is a legal form. Let's make our city look proud and good," Carter said. "I don't want to hand out an ordinance out that looks like crap."

Below is a copy of the ordinance:

Councilwoman Bonnie Enlow responded, saying she doesn't think spacing would make the city "look like crap." Some council members said their concerns were ignored. Some said they were given different versions of the ordinance to vote on that they had never seen before.

Council members Gloria Taft, Lisa Carter and Mike Hibbard Sr. walked out of the meeting.

"I was shocked and shocked at that," Hockenbury said. "That's their way of saying they don't agree with issues in there."

Enlow said a walkout shouldn't happen.

"Councilmen are not representing residents and doing a job they were voted to do when you walk away from it," she said.

Enlow stayed back at the meeting and continued to vote with the others. The amendment passed without a quorum, but Hockenbury said that after consulting the city attorney, that vote is null and void.

This isn't the first time council members walked out. In February 2016, now-former council members walked out in opposition when a new mayor was appointed after Scott Ellis resigned over a sex scandal.

"Don't give up on us," Enlow said. "I'm willing to work with anybody, even if I totally disagree."

Shepherdsville is also without a city controller, who resigned at the end of the year. The city is hoping to hire someone soon, and Hockenbury will make the final decision.

The next council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

