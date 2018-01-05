LEWIS | Calipari on Padgett: "Let him do his job"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded to speculation Friday that assistant coach Kenny Payne could be a candidate a head coaching position next season, maybe even at Payne's alma mater, the University of Louisville.

“There are people that will want him. Now it’s just ‘what is a good job for him?,” Calipari said.

Calipari is aware of the talk surrounding Payne’s possible candidacy for the U of L job.

“I think David (Padgett) is doing a great job and it’s not fair to have all this stuff. Let him coach his team. David may be the guy for the job,” Calipari said.

“How about if he wins the rest (of the games this season) and wins the national title?” Calipari asked, then added fans may not be happy that U of L lost to Kentucky. “I try to tell our fans: it’s one game.”

Calipari says he feels for Padgett and the Cardinal players who get asked questions about the Louisville situation, but is impressed they’ve been able to post an 11-3 record so far this season.

“Other than our game, they should have won the other two. So (the talk of replacing Padgett) is disappointing to me, but in the case of Kenny, I’m going to support and help (him).”

Calipari’s comments came Friday during a news conference to preview Saturday’s Tennessee game. The 12-2 Wildcats visit the 9-4 Volunteers Saturday night at 9pm.



