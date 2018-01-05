Sellersburg man arrested for drugs, guns following police pursuit on I-65

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit on Interstate 65 ends with a Sellersburg man behind bars for drugs and weapons.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Rob Caudill was headed north on I-65 near Scottsburg Thursday evening, when he saw a red Mazda Miata lose control, drive into the median and return to the interstate. That's when he tried to stop the car, which increased speed and exited at Scottsburg and headed east.

The trooper followed the car driven by 39-year-old Jason Michael Baker. The pursuit went through several intersections and local streets before Baker drove into a dead-end street, tried to turn around and crashed into a tree. Baker then tried to take off running but was caught and tased by Trooper Caudill.

Baker and his car were searched, after he was in custody. Police found suspected Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana and other controlled substances. Two guns, an AR-15 style rifle and an air fired handgun were located in the car.

Baker faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Dealing in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Driving While Suspended. He was also wanted on a State Parole Warrant.

He is being held at the Scott County Jail.

