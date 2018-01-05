U of L launches groundbreaking study on spinal cord injuries

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

“The new science really is that the spinal cord itself is just as smart as the brain,” said Dr. Susan Harkema with the U of L Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center.

Researchers are searching for 36 participants suffering from spinal cord injuries to be a part of the study. Each person will have a device implanted above their spinal cord. Through that device, electricity then triggers their nervous systems.

Researchers said this stimulation helps bodies re-learn how to feel, move, stand and improve cardiovascular functions.

“We’ve been able to take their blood pressure and bring it back to normal again,” Harkema said. “And some of these things are actually what impact the quality of life even more than not being able to stand or walk.”

Harkema has already seen results. She said some people have regained some feeling and have been able to stand or control their movements. Harkema has also seen people’s hearts strengthen and blood pressure normalize.

Researchers hope the study will show whether or not this stimulation can be turned into a clinical treatment. And by studying the effects on the most severe spinal cord injuries, they expect it will help those with less severe injuries as well.

This will be the largest study on this topic in the world. U of L is currently screening potential candidates for the six-year study. Each person would enroll for two years. If you are interested in participating, click here.

