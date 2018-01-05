U of L launches groundbreaking study on spinal cord injuries - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L launches groundbreaking study on spinal cord injuries

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

“The new science really is that the spinal cord itself is just as smart as the brain,” said Dr. Susan Harkema with the U of L Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center.

Researchers are searching for 36 participants suffering from spinal cord injuries to be a part of the study. Each person will have a device implanted above their spinal cord. Through that device, electricity then triggers their nervous systems.

Researchers said this stimulation helps bodies re-learn how to feel, move, stand and improve cardiovascular functions.

“We’ve been able to take their blood pressure and bring it back to normal again,” Harkema said. “And some of these things are actually what impact the quality of life even more than not being able to stand or walk.”

Harkema has already seen results. She said some people have regained some feeling and have been able to stand or control their movements. Harkema has also seen people’s hearts strengthen and blood pressure normalize.

Researchers hope the study will show whether or not this stimulation can be turned into a clinical treatment. And by studying the effects on the most severe spinal cord injuries, they expect it will help those with less severe injuries as well.

This will be the largest study on this topic in the world. U of L is currently screening potential candidates for the six-year study. Each person would enroll for two years. If you are interested in participating, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.