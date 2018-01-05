20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using - WDRB 41 Louisville News

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown. 

Surveillance video shows a car barreling down State Road 62 near Decker Lane in April, spinning out of control and moving out of frame. But then in a refection, the car flips on it's side after hitting a stop sign, fuel pump and the side of a building. 

The victim, 13-year-old Hailey Abbott, was thrown from the car and died. Her cousin, 20-year-old Jordan Abbott, was driving. 

"Having spoken to at least one of the family members of the victim, it's been very difficult for them in the aftermath of this," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

On Friday, Mull filed charges against Jordan Abbott for causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in her blood. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Jordan Abbott had THC in her blood, which is the chemical in marijuana. 

Under Indiana law, Mull said he doesn't have to show the drug caused intoxication contributing to the crash. All he has to do is prove the driver "caused the death," a law he said most people don't realize.

"There are many teenagers who are smoking marijuana who drive, who do cause wrecks," he said. "And it scares me to death thinking of members of the public being out on the roads."

Jordan Abbott admitted to police she was driving 85 mph to pass another car and lost control when driving through water on the road. She and another passenger had minor injuries. 

Hailey Abbott was in a back seat not wearing a seat belt. 

"This is just the latest example of someone who is an adult using drugs, and as a result, a child is dead," Mull said.

Jordan Abbott could face one to six years behind bars. A warrant for her arrest is expected to be served next week. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.