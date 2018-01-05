IMAGES | City of New Albany preparing to transform historic Reisz building into its new city hall

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

The Reisz building on Main Street in downtown New Albany was built in 1852 and has been vacant for decades.

It was once a flour mill, Kraft Funeral Home, M. Fine & Sons shirt factory, Reisz Furniture and Schmitt Furniture Company, but the City of New Albany will soon start to restore and transform the historic building into its new city hall.

“This building has been in disrepair and vacant for almost 40 years,” New Albany Mayor, Jeff Gahan said. “If you look at the outside of it, it's pretty rough.

“It's a historic preservation project. The building was built in 1852, so we are thrilled about bringing it back to life."

The renovation will triple the size of the current city hall, which is owned by the New Albany Floyd County Housing Authority and has cost the city $4.6 million to rent space on the third floor for the last 60 years.

“Right now, we pay rent. It's about $25 per square foot," Gahan said. "We will be moving [into the Reisz building], and it will be a little over $11 per square foot."

The city will eventually own the Reisz building, and the move will bring all city operations under one roof.

“It eliminates a blight that's been in the downtown district for many, many years, and it also provides a much bigger space for city hall here,” said Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group.

The construction is scheduled to be done by spring 2019.

