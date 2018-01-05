IMAGES | City of New Albany preparing to transform historic Reis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | City of New Albany preparing to transform historic Reisz building into its new city hall

Posted: Updated:
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -

The Reisz building on Main Street in downtown New Albany was built in 1852 and has been vacant for decades.

It was once a flour mill, Kraft Funeral Home, M. Fine & Sons shirt factory, Reisz Furniture and Schmitt Furniture Company, but the City of New Albany will soon start to restore and transform the historic building into its new city hall.

“This building has been in disrepair and vacant for almost 40 years,” New Albany Mayor, Jeff Gahan said. “If you look at the outside of it, it's pretty rough.

“It's a historic preservation project. The building was built in 1852, so we are thrilled about bringing it back to life."

The renovation will triple the size of the current city hall, which is owned by the New Albany Floyd County Housing Authority and has cost the city $4.6 million to rent space on the third floor for the last 60 years.

“Right now, we pay rent. It's about $25 per square foot," Gahan said. "We will be moving [into the Reisz building], and it will be a little over $11 per square foot."

The city will eventually own the Reisz building, and the move will bring all city operations under one roof.

“It eliminates a blight that's been in the downtown district for many, many years, and it also provides a much bigger space for city hall here,” said Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. 

The construction is scheduled to be done by spring 2019.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.