Kentucky and Indiana Road crews prepare for icy end to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With icy weather in the forecast, crews on both sides of the river are already bracing for a potentially slick end to the weekend.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is making plans to deploy plow crews Sunday night into Monday morning. Workers have thousands of tons of salt standing by to treat the roads.

KYTC will also use calcium chloride, which is needed to keep ice from forming in lower temperatures. The biggest concern is the potential for freezing rain.

"It's not easily plowed off like snow is," said KYTC Spokesperson Andrea Clifford. "There's some concerns that because the temperatures have been so cold for so long, that anything that falls is going to freeze immediately."

INDOT Southeast is planning a full call-out Sunday night starting at 10 p.m. with 16 trucks in Sellersburg and 17 trucks in Corydon.

"We'd love to see it just come down as snow. That's for sure," INDOT Southeast Spokesperson Harry Maginity said. "If it comes down with a wet front edge, it's gonna wash away a lot of the salt that's down."

The morning commute Monday could be very challenging. KYTC said the best thing you can do is give crews time to work before hitting the roads.

