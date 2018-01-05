LACETT | Tyra confirms private meeting with Jackson after Bowl game

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson announced Friday he was leaving school for the NFL draft but according to interim athletic director Vince Tyra, Jackson expressed doubts in a private meeting after throwing four interceptions in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

“He was certainly bummed,” Tyra told WDRB’s John Lewis Friday afternoon. “He felt like he had let the seniors down.”

Sources told WDRB’s Mike Lacett, Tyra had met privately with both Jackson and his mother after the game for nearly an hour, which Tyra confirmed Friday. Those sources also said, while Jackson was still learning toward leaving, he was having second thoughts after finishing his college career with a loss.

“I was just telling him to take a deep breath,” said Tyra “There was no reason to make a quick rash decision on anything.”

The 20-year-old Jackson leaves Louisville with 42 school records and is the school’s lone Heisman Trophy winner. Tyra said today, his impact will be felt for generations to come.

“It’s put us further on the map,” said Tyra. “Getting in the ACC and having a Heisman trophy winner has been pretty special”

