42 foster kids lose dining hall after frozen pipes burst at Boys and Girls Haven

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

Floyd County sheriff says something fishy about two particular door-to-door meat salesmen

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures. The shelter, which takes in abandoned, abused and neglected children, immediately lost a real place for its 42 foster kids to eat.

"We found the first couple of bursts and fixed them, but every time we started fixing a piece of the pipe, another piece burst," said Chief Development Officer Steve Luckett,.

The mess caused the kitchen and dining hall to shut down, and much of the food was lost in the mess.

"We're just trying to find a way to help fix meals in an efficient way and feed the kids appropriately in the proportions that they need," Luckett said.

As a result, staff is forced to prepare meals in cramped spaces for all the kids.

"We try to keep a very stable comfortable environment for them, a place where they can really start to learn and feel better about themselves," Luckett said. "Things like this really disrupt that process quite a bit."

The Boys and Girls Haven is asking for the community's help. They hope to borrow a mobile kitchen or receive food donations from local restaurants.

"Hopefully, we can get restaurants that will volunteer to bring in meals or better yet, let us take the kids there," Luckett said.

Anyone interested in donating should contact Steve Luckett at (502) 458 1171 ext. 108 or email sluckett@boyshaven.org.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.