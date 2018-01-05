Numbers drawn for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Numbers drawn for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million. 

The numbers are 28-30-39-59-70, MegaBall: 10.

The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1-in-302,575,350. Saturday's Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $570 million with a cash option of $358.5 million. 

