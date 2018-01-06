Trump hits back at mental fitness accusations, says 'greatest assets' are stability, smarts

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

A Louisville man who once tipped the scale at 400 pounds wants people to hear his story of perseverance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions, which carries estimated $450 million prize with a cash option amount of $281.2 million.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

The dining hall at the Boys and Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane is shut down after pipes burst 16 times due to single-digit temperatures.

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump hit back at suggestions and accusations that he's intellectually and emotionally unfit to be the leader of the United States, tweeting, “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Essentially since the start of the Trump presidency, the liberal media and Democrats have argued that the former businessman is unfit to run the country.

In an early Saturday morning tirade, Trump slammed the “Fake News Mainstream Media” for questioning his mental fitness on the heels of the newly released book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which brought the argument to full force earlier this week.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....”

He continued minutes later: “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....”

Trump ended with: “....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

Excerpts from Michael Wolff’s book, repeated often in the liberal media, say sources close to the president claim he is forgetful and doesn’t have the intellectual capacity to grasp the complex policy and politics of being president.

Trump has hit back at the claims in the book, calling Wolff “a total loser” when he retweeted a parody cover of the book that the Republican Party had tweeted earlier Friday.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” he wrote.

Wolff wrote the book over 18 months, in which he claims to have spoken with more than 200 people. He said he had access to top officials inside the Trump administration, including the president, according to an interview Thursday with the Hollywood Reporter that details the backstory to the book's publishing.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.