Dog found dead in Indiana apparently froze to death in crate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dog found dead in Indiana apparently froze to death in crate

MARION, Ind. (AP) -- Animal control officials in a northeastern Indiana city are trying to find whoever left a dog outside in a crate to apparently freeze to death.

The dog's frozen carcass was found Wednesday in a crate abandoned in a wooded area of Marion, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Michael Edwards tells WXIN-TV he began crying when he lifted a blanket covering the crate and found the dog dead inside, next to a bowl of food. He says the horrible sight "broke my heart."

Marion Animal Care and Control is investigating, with Marion police's help.

Police said Friday no arrests have been made and a necropsy is pending.

But local Humane Society President Brenda Volmer says the caged dog could only "stand there and freeze to death" in frigid temperatures.

