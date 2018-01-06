Early morning fire destroys trailer at mobile home park on Dixie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early morning fire destroys trailer at mobile home park on Dixie Highway

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early morning fire destroyed a trailer at a mobile home park on Dixie Highway.

It happened at the Armored Acres Mobile Home Park. A MetroSafe supervisor says a call was received Saturday around 1:40 a.m.

Officials say two people were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

