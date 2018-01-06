Family of 4 escapes mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of 4 escapes mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family of four escaped a mobile home fire Friday night on Taylor Boulevard.

The fire happened at the Kenwood Mobile Home Park near New Cut Road. All of the family's possessions were destroyed, including $200 worth of Christmas presents.

A family member said it took about three minutes for the fire to spread.

"I grabbed my daughter and my son, and I ran out of the house and called my wife and told her she needed to come home from the TARC stop and don’t worry about work today: our house is on fire," said Rodney Warren, who lived in the home. "The fireman got here pretty quick, but they couldn’t get it out right away, so we pretty much lost everything." 

It's believed the fire may have been ignited by a water heater or space heater, according to a family member. No one was hurt.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide assistance to the family.

