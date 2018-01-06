Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dead at age 86 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dead at age 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Fox News) -- Jerry Van Dyke, comedian, actor and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday afternoon at his Arkansas home at the age of 86.

Van Dyke’s wife, Shirley, confirmed her husband’s death to TMZ. Shirley said her husband’s health began deteriorating after they were both involved in a car accident two years earlier.

TMZ reported Dick Van Dyke visited his brother at his home during the holidays.

Jerry Van Dyke was a well-known comedian who performed at various military bases and appeared on television programs. The comedian made his debut on his brother’s hit show, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and also appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Judy Garland Show.”

Van Dyke was also known for his role on “Coach” where he played Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam. The role garnered him four Emmy nominations. His latest television appearance was on ABC’s hit show “The Middle" in 2015. 

Entertainment Weekly, reporting on Van Dyke's death, recalled a 2015 interview he did with The Los Angeles Times, in which he said of his brother Dick, “I looked up to him as a kid.” 

The star of "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" returned the compliment, EW said.  “In the service, you can steal other people’s material,” Dick said. “I didn’t realize how good he was. The main thing about Jerry is that he’s funny from the inside out.”

