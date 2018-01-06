Louisville man charged with impersonating peace officer for thir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with impersonating peace officer for third time in last 3 years

Duane Robinson Duane Robinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of impersonating a peace officer three times within the last three years pleaded not guilty in court Saturday morning.

Duane Robinson, 42, was arrested Friday after he was pulled over for having heavy window tinting, according to the arrest report.

When the officer got to the window, Robinson reportedly stated he was a law enforcement officer at the sheriff's office in La Grange. When the officer asked for his credentials, he said Robinson didn't have any.

Police also found a loaded gun in his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Robinson is charged with impersonating a peace officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among other charges. He's being held on a $10,000 bond.

