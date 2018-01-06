UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Louisville i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood has been identified.

LMPD said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on West Ormsby Avenue near South 23rd Street. The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Jasmine Newsome. 

LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale said she was found in the doorway of her home with several gunshot wounds. She died at University Hospital.

Officers have no suspects in custody. If you have any information that could help solve the case, you're asked to call the Metro Police tip line at 574-LMPD.

This is the first homicide of 2018 in Louisville.

