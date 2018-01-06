Woman shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue. Spokesperson Vadim Dale said woman in her mid-20s was found in the doorway of her home with several gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Hospital, where she later died. 

Officers have no suspects in custody. If you have any information that could help LMPD solve the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This is the first homicide of 2018 in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.